Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath. New paint, new flooring, new appliances, new bathroom, new light fixtures. Living and kitchen with lots of space and cabinets. Both bedrooms are a great size with roomy closets. Great front patio for Texas nights. Potential tenant is responsible for verifying all information. Obtained information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed.