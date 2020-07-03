All apartments in Irving
10111 Green Court
10111 Green Court

10111 Green Court · No Longer Available
Location

10111 Green Court, Irving, TX 75063
Valley Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available for leasing, this BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED, PET FRIENDLY, East Facing 4 bedroom, 2 Bath home located on a quiet cul-de-sac in the heart of Valley Ranch. UPDATED KITCHEN with granite counter tops,large working island and stainless steel appliances. GORGEOUS INTERIORS with 10 ft ceilings and crown moulding, plantation shutters,art niches and second living area that can be used as a game room. 4th bedroom has french doors, perfect for a home office or study. STRIKING Master with Bay windows complemented with a Master Bath with a Jacuzzi tub and walk in closet. BEAUTIFUL and SPACIOUS backyard with covered patio, deck and a well maintained lawn just right for entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10111 Green Court have any available units?
10111 Green Court doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 10111 Green Court have?
Some of 10111 Green Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10111 Green Court currently offering any rent specials?
10111 Green Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10111 Green Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 10111 Green Court is pet friendly.
Does 10111 Green Court offer parking?
No, 10111 Green Court does not offer parking.
Does 10111 Green Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10111 Green Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10111 Green Court have a pool?
No, 10111 Green Court does not have a pool.
Does 10111 Green Court have accessible units?
No, 10111 Green Court does not have accessible units.
Does 10111 Green Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 10111 Green Court does not have units with dishwashers.

