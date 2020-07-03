10111 Green Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available for leasing, this BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED, PET FRIENDLY, East Facing 4 bedroom, 2 Bath home located on a quiet cul-de-sac in the heart of Valley Ranch. UPDATED KITCHEN with granite counter tops,large working island and stainless steel appliances. GORGEOUS INTERIORS with 10 ft ceilings and crown moulding, plantation shutters,art niches and second living area that can be used as a game room. 4th bedroom has french doors, perfect for a home office or study. STRIKING Master with Bay windows complemented with a Master Bath with a Jacuzzi tub and walk in closet. BEAUTIFUL and SPACIOUS backyard with covered patio, deck and a well maintained lawn just right for entertaining.