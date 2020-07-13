All apartments in Houston
The Heights at 2121
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:20 AM

The Heights at 2121

2100 Tannehill Dr · (713) 497-1343
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2100 Tannehill Dr, Houston, TX 77008
Lazy Brook - Timbergrove

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Studio

Unit 1-09-1-2066 · Avail. Sep 4

$730

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 502 sqft

Unit 1-09-1-1077 · Avail. Sep 10

$735

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 502 sqft

Unit 2-03-2-1031 · Avail. Aug 29

$785

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 502 sqft

See 7+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 2-15-2-2160 · Avail. now

$770

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 668 sqft

Unit 1-07-1-2045 · Avail. Aug 8

$770

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 668 sqft

Unit 2-15-2-1162 · Avail. Aug 7

$770

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 668 sqft

See 37+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2-09-2-2097 · Avail. now

$920

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 885 sqft

Unit 2-14-2-2153 · Avail. Aug 8

$920

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 885 sqft

Unit 1-06-1-2055 · Avail. Aug 8

$920

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 885 sqft

See 24+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Heights at 2121.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
bathtub
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dog park
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
trash valet
accessible
parking
24hr gym
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
carport
cc payments
coffee bar
community garden
concierge
courtyard
dog grooming area
e-payments
key fob access
new construction
online portal
package receiving
When you live at The Heights at 2121, youre living in the new soul of Houston. Imagine coming home every day, relaxing by one of the four pools, or taking a jog or a bike ride down the White Oak Bayou Hike and Bike Trail that leads all the way to Downtown Houston, and connects to the Buffalo Bayou Trail. When the sun goes down, youre in walking distance to an array of The Heights best restaurants like Cavatore, Hughies, Rainbow Lodge and Tonys Mexican Restaurant; as well as some of Houstons best bars, including Kings BierHaus, Cedar Creek, McIntyres, The Barking Pig, CRISP and Bungalow Heights. Our pet-friendly community features newly renovated one and two-bedroom spacious apartment homes with beautiful interior touches, including granite-style countertops, sleek appliances, brushed nickel hardware, designer lighting, hardwood-style flooring, built-in bookshelves and huge walk-in closetsjust to name a few. Relax and unwind after a long day on your private patio or balcony. Your amazing lifestyle extends just steps beyond your front door where you and your family can take advantage of a wide array of fabulous amenities. Take a dip in one of our four refreshing pools, or enjoy the outdoors in our picnic areas or Pet Bark Park. With concierge service and valet trash, life is easy! The Heights at 2121 is located just minutes from the Katy Freeway, the 610 Loop, Highway 290 and Hempstead Highway, making commuting around Houston a breeze. The best upscale shopping, gourmet and casual dining, outdoor recreation, and entertainment options Houston has to offer are at your fingertips. Our unrivaled living experience begins with a personal tour. Contact The Heights at 2121 today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $175
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
fee: $500
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: No Restrictions (Conditions apply)
Parking Details: 1 free reserved per apartment.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Heights at 2121 have any available units?
The Heights at 2121 has 77 units available starting at $730 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does The Heights at 2121 have?
Some of The Heights at 2121's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Heights at 2121 currently offering any rent specials?
The Heights at 2121 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Heights at 2121 pet-friendly?
Yes, The Heights at 2121 is pet friendly.
Does The Heights at 2121 offer parking?
Yes, The Heights at 2121 offers parking.
Does The Heights at 2121 have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Heights at 2121 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Heights at 2121 have a pool?
Yes, The Heights at 2121 has a pool.
Does The Heights at 2121 have accessible units?
Yes, The Heights at 2121 has accessible units.
Does The Heights at 2121 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Heights at 2121 has units with dishwashers.
