When you live at The Heights at 2121, youre living in the new soul of Houston. Imagine coming home every day, relaxing by one of the four pools, or taking a jog or a bike ride down the White Oak Bayou Hike and Bike Trail that leads all the way to Downtown Houston, and connects to the Buffalo Bayou Trail. When the sun goes down, youre in walking distance to an array of The Heights best restaurants like Cavatore, Hughies, Rainbow Lodge and Tonys Mexican Restaurant; as well as some of Houstons best bars, including Kings BierHaus, Cedar Creek, McIntyres, The Barking Pig, CRISP and Bungalow Heights. Our pet-friendly community features newly renovated one and two-bedroom spacious apartment homes with beautiful interior touches, including granite-style countertops, sleek appliances, brushed nickel hardware, designer lighting, hardwood-style flooring, built-in bookshelves and huge walk-in closetsjust to name a few. Relax and unwind after a long day on your private patio or balcony. Your amazing lifestyle extends just steps beyond your front door where you and your family can take advantage of a wide array of fabulous amenities. Take a dip in one of our four refreshing pools, or enjoy the outdoors in our picnic areas or Pet Bark Park. With concierge service and valet trash, life is easy! The Heights at 2121 is located just minutes from the Katy Freeway, the 610 Loop, Highway 290 and Hempstead Highway, making commuting around Houston a breeze. The best upscale shopping, gourmet and casual dining, outdoor recreation, and entertainment options Houston has to offer are at your fingertips. Our unrivaled living experience begins with a personal tour. Contact The Heights at 2121 today.