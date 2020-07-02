Amenities

granite counters pet friendly stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities gym cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming One Bedroom! - Small Condo Complex In A Fantastic Location** Tons Of Natural Light** Beautiful Hardwoods In All Living Areas/ Maple Cabinets/Granite/ Stainless Appliances/ Open Kitchen** Sleek Fixtures/ Wine Chiller** On Site Convenient Gym** All Of This Close To The Village And Med Center.



No utilities are provided, tenant pays all. Renters insurance required.



Application fees are non-refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is only refundable at the end of the lease.



We do not accept housing.



*Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person. $25 pet application fee. One time $100 administrative fee due at move in*



AREA Texas Realty & Property Management

2211 Norfolk St #808, Houston, TX 77098, USA

Phone: +1 713-972-1222



(RLNE5227903)