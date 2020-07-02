All apartments in Houston
Last updated November 22 2019 at 10:39 AM

Serento

2203 Dorrington Street · No Longer Available
Location

2203 Dorrington Street, Houston, TX 77030
University Place

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming One Bedroom! - Small Condo Complex In A Fantastic Location** Tons Of Natural Light** Beautiful Hardwoods In All Living Areas/ Maple Cabinets/Granite/ Stainless Appliances/ Open Kitchen** Sleek Fixtures/ Wine Chiller** On Site Convenient Gym** All Of This Close To The Village And Med Center.

No utilities are provided, tenant pays all. Renters insurance required.

Application fees are non-refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is only refundable at the end of the lease.

We do not accept housing.

*Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person. $25 pet application fee. One time $100 administrative fee due at move in*

AREA Texas Realty & Property Management
2211 Norfolk St #808, Houston, TX 77098, USA
Phone: +1 713-972-1222

(RLNE5227903)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Serento have any available units?
Serento doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Serento have?
Some of Serento's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Serento currently offering any rent specials?
Serento is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Serento pet-friendly?
Yes, Serento is pet friendly.
Does Serento offer parking?
No, Serento does not offer parking.
Does Serento have units with washers and dryers?
No, Serento does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Serento have a pool?
No, Serento does not have a pool.
Does Serento have accessible units?
No, Serento does not have accessible units.
Does Serento have units with dishwashers?
No, Serento does not have units with dishwashers.

