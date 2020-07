Amenities

Indulge yourself in gracious living that goes well beyond our unique Georgian architectural exteriors. Inside you will find decorator designer units with exciting amenities such as Stainless Steel Appliances, Ceiling Fans, Granite Countertops, Washers and Dryers*, Wood Burning Fireplaces* and much more. Outside you'll enjoy the park-like setting, pool and tranquil fountains. Just minutes from the Medical Center, NRG Stadium, Galleria, Major Universities, Downtown and one minute from the 610 Loop and 288. (*In Select Apartment Homes)