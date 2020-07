Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub granite counters stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool gym clubhouse coffee bar concierge conference room dog park fire pit guest suite internet access package receiving

Welcome to The Travis, offering 30 luxurious stories in the neighborhood's most dramatic apartment tower.



Sheer vibrancy establishes The Travis as a Midtown landmark. But it's inside where you'll discover how everywhere you look, your personal style is expressed through a sophisticated mix of crisp textures and clean finishes.



More than a place to live, The Travis will soon be a powerful confluence of Houston's best dining and shopping. Just take the elevator down to charming ground-level boutiques and al fresco patios.