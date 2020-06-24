Amenities

parking recently renovated range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Units are remodeled as we lease them. Always recommend that applicants drive by the property and then go to www.fatproperty.com/apply and fill out our application.



Units are very spacious for the price.

34 unit complex located in the South side of Houston off of MLK and Griggs. Built in 1961 but units have been upgraded. Exterior has been recently repainted.

A few minutes away from YMCA and shopping strips.



FP3800