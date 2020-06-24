All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 20 2020 at 3:35 AM

Colony

5107 Browncroft Street · No Longer Available
Location

5107 Browncroft Street, Houston, TX 77021
OST - South Union

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Units are remodeled as we lease them. Always recommend that applicants drive by the property and then go to www.fatproperty.com/apply and fill out our application.

Units are very spacious for the price.
34 unit complex located in the South side of Houston off of MLK and Griggs. Built in 1961 but units have been upgraded. Exterior has been recently repainted.
A few minutes away from YMCA and shopping strips.

FP3800

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Colony have any available units?
Colony doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Colony have?
Some of Colony's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Colony currently offering any rent specials?
Colony is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Colony pet-friendly?
No, Colony is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does Colony offer parking?
Yes, Colony offers parking.
Does Colony have units with washers and dryers?
No, Colony does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Colony have a pool?
No, Colony does not have a pool.
Does Colony have accessible units?
No, Colony does not have accessible units.
Does Colony have units with dishwashers?
No, Colony does not have units with dishwashers.

