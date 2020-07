Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished patio / balcony extra storage garbage disposal granite counters recently renovated smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pool 24hr gym 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill business center clubhouse game room lobby media room package receiving pool table smoke-free community

Located in the heart of downtown Houston, our apartments provide residents with newly renovated housing with resort-style amenities and controlled access security. Apartments feature a full kitchen, walk-in closets, and in-unit washer and dryers. Building amenities include a fitness center, clubhouse, pool, and BBQ area. With nearby major universities, upscale shopping centers, and fine dining venues, Auden Houston invites you to elevate your lifestyle with a wealth of community history and culture.