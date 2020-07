Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park 24hr gym pool cats allowed garage parking alarm system business center carport e-payments hot tub pool table

Advenir at Milan is a beautiful and exciting residential community in Sugar Land, Texas.Advenir at Milan offers three distinctive floor plans, including one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments to fit any lifestyle or need. You can also bring your pets when you make the move; our community is pet-friendly with only a few restrictions. Other amenities include a swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center, bark park, and a community clubhouse. Our community offers a variety of amenities and features in a prime location.