9805 Samantha Suzanne Court

Contemporary Tri-level Townhome in gated community. Open floor plan with large kitchen and island in the middle. Kitchen has a built in desk and stainless steel appliances. Laundry room and half bath. Hardwood floors in the main living area. First floor has large master suite. The master suite bath has dual vanities, large shower with seat, jet tub and master closet with plenty of built ins. French doors that opens to a patio oasis for those star gazing Texas nights. Second floor area with fire place. High ceiling in living area. Third floor has two bedrooms, with closet and full bath. All rooms have ceiling fans. This beautiful townhome is just minutes from the Medical Center and Metro Train Park and Ride.