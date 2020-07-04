All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9805 Samantha Suzanne Court

9805 Samantha Suzanne Court · No Longer Available
Location

9805 Samantha Suzanne Court, Houston, TX 77025
Willow Meadows - Willowbend

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Contemporary Tri-level Townhome in gated community. Open floor plan with large kitchen and island in the middle. Kitchen has a built in desk and stainless steel appliances. Laundry room and half bath. Hardwood floors in the main living area. First floor has large master suite. The master suite bath has dual vanities, large shower with seat, jet tub and master closet with plenty of built ins. French doors that opens to a patio oasis for those star gazing Texas nights. Second floor area with fire place. High ceiling in living area. Third floor has two bedrooms, with closet and full bath. All rooms have ceiling fans. This beautiful townhome is just minutes from the Medical Center and Metro Train Park and Ride.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9805 Samantha Suzanne Court have any available units?
9805 Samantha Suzanne Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 9805 Samantha Suzanne Court have?
Some of 9805 Samantha Suzanne Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9805 Samantha Suzanne Court currently offering any rent specials?
9805 Samantha Suzanne Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9805 Samantha Suzanne Court pet-friendly?
No, 9805 Samantha Suzanne Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 9805 Samantha Suzanne Court offer parking?
Yes, 9805 Samantha Suzanne Court offers parking.
Does 9805 Samantha Suzanne Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9805 Samantha Suzanne Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9805 Samantha Suzanne Court have a pool?
No, 9805 Samantha Suzanne Court does not have a pool.
Does 9805 Samantha Suzanne Court have accessible units?
No, 9805 Samantha Suzanne Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9805 Samantha Suzanne Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 9805 Samantha Suzanne Court does not have units with dishwashers.

