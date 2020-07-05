9761 Tappenbeck Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking garage

This fantastic home features contemporary construction on a 15,000 square foot corner lot. There is laminate wood flooring throughout the house. It has vaulted ceilings throughout adorned with wood beams. The home has an interior brick accent wall separating the formal living room and den. Kitchen refrigerator and washer and dryer are included with the lease. It has granite counter tops in the kitchen and lots of natural light throughout with plenty of storage. The home has a 2 car garage and built in garage work space. This house is just 6 blocks north of I-10 and Bunkerhill. It is just around the block from dozens of restaurants, Memorial City Mall, and the best HEB in town.