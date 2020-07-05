All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9761 Tappenbeck Drive

9761 Tappenbeck Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9761 Tappenbeck Drive, Houston, TX 77055
Spring Branch West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
This fantastic home features contemporary construction on a 15,000 square foot corner lot. There is laminate wood flooring throughout the house. It has vaulted ceilings throughout adorned with wood beams. The home has an interior brick accent wall separating the formal living room and den. Kitchen refrigerator and washer and dryer are included with the lease. It has granite counter tops in the kitchen and lots of natural light throughout with plenty of storage. The home has a 2 car garage and built in garage work space. This house is just 6 blocks north of I-10 and Bunkerhill. It is just around the block from dozens of restaurants, Memorial City Mall, and the best HEB in town.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9761 Tappenbeck Drive have any available units?
9761 Tappenbeck Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 9761 Tappenbeck Drive have?
Some of 9761 Tappenbeck Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9761 Tappenbeck Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9761 Tappenbeck Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9761 Tappenbeck Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9761 Tappenbeck Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 9761 Tappenbeck Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9761 Tappenbeck Drive offers parking.
Does 9761 Tappenbeck Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9761 Tappenbeck Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9761 Tappenbeck Drive have a pool?
No, 9761 Tappenbeck Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9761 Tappenbeck Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 9761 Tappenbeck Drive has accessible units.
Does 9761 Tappenbeck Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9761 Tappenbeck Drive has units with dishwashers.

