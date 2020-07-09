All apartments in Houston
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:43 AM

9655 Meadowvale Drive

9655 Meadowvale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9655 Meadowvale Drive, Houston, TX 77063
Woodlake - Briar Meadow

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available 07/01/20 Conveniently located cozy single family home - Property Id: 266235

Cozy and lovely single family home located in a peaceful community, and conveniently located close to Westheimer, Richmond, Westpark tollway, and Beltway 8. (15-20 minutes from downtown). Street is quiet and tree-lined, perfect for walking or jogging. House has 3 comfortable sized bedrooms with walk-in closets, and master bedroom has its own bathroom. Backyard is very spacious and private, perfect for relaxing or social gatherings. Patio has outdoor lighting and fans. Washer and dryer (less than 3 years old) included in 2-car garage.

Owner bought property less than 3 years ago and has only used master bedroom, other bedrooms have been for guests, so mostly unoccupied. Home has new carpet in bedrooms and ceiling fans.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/266235
Property Id 266235

(RLNE5722758)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

