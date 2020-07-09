9655 Meadowvale Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Available 07/01/20 Conveniently located cozy single family home - Property Id: 266235



Cozy and lovely single family home located in a peaceful community, and conveniently located close to Westheimer, Richmond, Westpark tollway, and Beltway 8. (15-20 minutes from downtown). Street is quiet and tree-lined, perfect for walking or jogging. House has 3 comfortable sized bedrooms with walk-in closets, and master bedroom has its own bathroom. Backyard is very spacious and private, perfect for relaxing or social gatherings. Patio has outdoor lighting and fans. Washer and dryer (less than 3 years old) included in 2-car garage.



Owner bought property less than 3 years ago and has only used master bedroom, other bedrooms have been for guests, so mostly unoccupied. Home has new carpet in bedrooms and ceiling fans.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/266235

