Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven Property Amenities parking garage

Charming single story 3 bed 2 Bath home on a quiet cal-de-sac street. Lovely open and bright home with abundant amount of windows allowing lots of natural light throughout the whole home. Freshly painted as well as new solar screens installed on the back windows. Close to shops, schools and Beltway 8.