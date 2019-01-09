9457 Fondren Road

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pool tennis court fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry Property Amenities pool tennis court

Awesome Townhouse in the heart of Houston. 2 bdrms/ 2.5 bathrm. Fresh paint. Brand new tile downstairs. 2 Large Master Bedrooms, upstairs, each have their own bathroom, half bath downstairs. Granite countertops in kitchen, separate eat- in kitchen area. tiled living room, with fireplace. Washer/ dryer room in home. Amenities include swimming pool and tennis court. Located in a great gated townhome subdivision. Ask about our NO SECURITY DEPOSIT program! Apply here! https://renterswarehouse.com/lease-application Make sure you select "Sterling Farmer" when applying