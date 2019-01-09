All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 9457 Fondren Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
9457 Fondren Road
Last updated September 13 2019 at 8:27 AM

9457 Fondren Road

9457 Fondren Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Braeburn
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9457 Fondren Road, Houston, TX 77074
Braeburn

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Awesome Townhouse in the heart of Houston. 2 bdrms/ 2.5 bathrm. Fresh paint. Brand new tile downstairs. 2 Large Master Bedrooms, upstairs, each have their own bathroom, half bath downstairs. Granite countertops in kitchen, separate eat- in kitchen area. tiled living room, with fireplace. Washer/ dryer room in home. Amenities include swimming pool and tennis court. Located in a great gated townhome subdivision. Ask about our NO SECURITY DEPOSIT program! Apply here! https://renterswarehouse.com/lease-application Make sure you select &quot;Sterling Farmer&quot; when applying

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9457 Fondren Road have any available units?
9457 Fondren Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 9457 Fondren Road have?
Some of 9457 Fondren Road's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9457 Fondren Road currently offering any rent specials?
9457 Fondren Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9457 Fondren Road pet-friendly?
No, 9457 Fondren Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 9457 Fondren Road offer parking?
No, 9457 Fondren Road does not offer parking.
Does 9457 Fondren Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9457 Fondren Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9457 Fondren Road have a pool?
Yes, 9457 Fondren Road has a pool.
Does 9457 Fondren Road have accessible units?
No, 9457 Fondren Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9457 Fondren Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 9457 Fondren Road does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Find a Sublet
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Point at Windmill Lakes
10280 Windmill Lakes Blvd
Houston, TX 77075
Stratford House Apartments
4010 Linkwood Dr
Houston, TX 77025
Midtown Houston by Windsor
2310 Main St
Houston, TX 77002
La Estancia
6200 Gulfton St
Houston, TX 77081
1300 North Post Oak
1300 N Post Oak Rd
Houston, TX 77055
The Gallery at Katy
1007 S Mason Rd
Houston, TX 77450
Towne Lake Apartments
5730 Timber Creek Place Dr
Houston, TX 77084
Windsor Shepherd
611 Shepherd Drive
Houston, TX 77007

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston