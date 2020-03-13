All apartments in Houston
934 Lehman Street

934 Lehman Street · No Longer Available
Location

934 Lehman Street, Houston, TX 77018
Oak Forest - Garden Oaks

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Now offering 1/2-month free!

A charming Updated and move in ready 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home, with a 2 carport in an Established Neighborhood is available now! This home features beautiful amenities like stainless steel appliances, a gas stove, granite countertops and laminate wood floors! The kitchen is very spacious with plenty of cabinet space which leads to Breakfast Nook! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't miss out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit Streetlane Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 934 Lehman Street have any available units?
934 Lehman Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 934 Lehman Street have?
Some of 934 Lehman Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 934 Lehman Street currently offering any rent specials?
934 Lehman Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 934 Lehman Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 934 Lehman Street is pet friendly.
Does 934 Lehman Street offer parking?
Yes, 934 Lehman Street offers parking.
Does 934 Lehman Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 934 Lehman Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 934 Lehman Street have a pool?
No, 934 Lehman Street does not have a pool.
Does 934 Lehman Street have accessible units?
No, 934 Lehman Street does not have accessible units.
Does 934 Lehman Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 934 Lehman Street does not have units with dishwashers.

