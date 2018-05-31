All apartments in Houston
9303 Hammerly Boulevard

9303 Hammerly Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

9303 Hammerly Boulevard, Houston, TX 77080
Spring Branch Central

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
RECENTLY REMODELED townhome located in Spring Branch. Big open concept from kitchen to dining and living area. Modern style cabinets and beautiful quartz countertops were recently installed in this unit. Kitchen also features new modern stainless steel sink, plenty of storage, and kitchen island big enough to dine on. Brand new bathroom vanity and sinks installed in each bathroom. Full sized washer and dryer included in unit. New flooring throughout the first floor living area. Back patio will have new contemporary fence built in the next couple of weeks. PRIME LOCATION. Minutes from i-10, Galleria, and Memorial City. Two assigned parking spaces no. 302 are conveniently by the front door. Quite and calm property grounds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9303 Hammerly Boulevard have any available units?
9303 Hammerly Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 9303 Hammerly Boulevard have?
Some of 9303 Hammerly Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9303 Hammerly Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
9303 Hammerly Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9303 Hammerly Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 9303 Hammerly Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 9303 Hammerly Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 9303 Hammerly Boulevard offers parking.
Does 9303 Hammerly Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9303 Hammerly Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9303 Hammerly Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 9303 Hammerly Boulevard has a pool.
Does 9303 Hammerly Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 9303 Hammerly Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 9303 Hammerly Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9303 Hammerly Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

