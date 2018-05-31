9303 Hammerly Boulevard

Amenities

RECENTLY REMODELED townhome located in Spring Branch. Big open concept from kitchen to dining and living area. Modern style cabinets and beautiful quartz countertops were recently installed in this unit. Kitchen also features new modern stainless steel sink, plenty of storage, and kitchen island big enough to dine on. Brand new bathroom vanity and sinks installed in each bathroom. Full sized washer and dryer included in unit. New flooring throughout the first floor living area. Back patio will have new contemporary fence built in the next couple of weeks. PRIME LOCATION. Minutes from i-10, Galleria, and Memorial City. Two assigned parking spaces no. 302 are conveniently by the front door. Quite and calm property grounds.