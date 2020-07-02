Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher air conditioning carpet range

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal range Property Amenities

9242 Logans Run Ln Available 12/15/19 9242 Logans Run Ln - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***

Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a

showing.



Price: $1395

Security Deposit: $1195

Processing fee: $200

Utility and Maintenance reduction program: $20

Sq Feet: 1560

Bedroom: 3

Baths: 2

Heating: Central gas

Cooling: Central electric

Appliances: Disposal, Stove/Range, Dishwasher



Extras: Don't miss the opportunity to call this gem located in Durham Park subdivision home! Open kitchen with more than enough cabinets and counter space. You're able to see the spacious, naturally lighted living room and a lovely breakfast nook from your sink! It also has 3 big sized bedrooms with comfy carpet floors and 2 full baths. Cute backdoor to a large fenced backyard. The master bath has a walk-in shower in addition to the tub ... It won't last long, SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY!



Real Property Management Preferred P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913

Let us know how we are doing!



(RLNE5267568)