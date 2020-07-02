Amenities
9242 Logans Run Ln Available 12/15/19 9242 Logans Run Ln - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a
showing.
Price: $1395
Security Deposit: $1195
Processing fee: $200
Utility and Maintenance reduction program: $20
Sq Feet: 1560
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: Central gas
Cooling: Central electric
Appliances: Disposal, Stove/Range, Dishwasher
Extras: Don't miss the opportunity to call this gem located in Durham Park subdivision home! Open kitchen with more than enough cabinets and counter space. You're able to see the spacious, naturally lighted living room and a lovely breakfast nook from your sink! It also has 3 big sized bedrooms with comfy carpet floors and 2 full baths. Cute backdoor to a large fenced backyard. The master bath has a walk-in shower in addition to the tub ... It won't last long, SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY!
Real Property Management Preferred P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
(RLNE5267568)