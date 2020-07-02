All apartments in Houston
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
9242 Logans Run Ln
Last updated November 5 2019 at 12:59 PM

9242 Logans Run Ln

9242 Logans Run Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9242 Logans Run Lane, Houston, TX 77075
Southbelt - Ellington

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
Property Amenities
9242 Logans Run Ln Available 12/15/19 9242 Logans Run Ln - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a
showing.

Price: $1395
Security Deposit: $1195
Processing fee: $200
Utility and Maintenance reduction program: $20
Sq Feet: 1560
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: Central gas
Cooling: Central electric
Appliances: Disposal, Stove/Range, Dishwasher

Extras: Don't miss the opportunity to call this gem located in Durham Park subdivision home! Open kitchen with more than enough cabinets and counter space. You're able to see the spacious, naturally lighted living room and a lovely breakfast nook from your sink! It also has 3 big sized bedrooms with comfy carpet floors and 2 full baths. Cute backdoor to a large fenced backyard. The master bath has a walk-in shower in addition to the tub ... It won't last long, SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY!

Real Property Management Preferred P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!

(RLNE5267568)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9242 Logans Run Ln have any available units?
9242 Logans Run Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 9242 Logans Run Ln have?
Some of 9242 Logans Run Ln's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9242 Logans Run Ln currently offering any rent specials?
9242 Logans Run Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9242 Logans Run Ln pet-friendly?
No, 9242 Logans Run Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 9242 Logans Run Ln offer parking?
No, 9242 Logans Run Ln does not offer parking.
Does 9242 Logans Run Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9242 Logans Run Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9242 Logans Run Ln have a pool?
No, 9242 Logans Run Ln does not have a pool.
Does 9242 Logans Run Ln have accessible units?
No, 9242 Logans Run Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 9242 Logans Run Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9242 Logans Run Ln has units with dishwashers.

