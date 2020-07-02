All apartments in Houston
Last updated April 10 2020 at 8:29 PM

917 Gillette St

917 Gillette Street · No Longer Available
Location

917 Gillette Street, Houston, TX 77019
Fourth Ward

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
carport
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
dog park
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
yoga
Working with us. 

  We're Taco Street Locating. Yes, we're as equally obsessed with tacos as we are with apartment locating. It's a problem and we're getting help for it. But while we deal with our deliciously corn-wrapped addiction, we spend our time finding people awesome apartments. We've streamlined the apartment research process so all you have to do is tell us what you're looking for and we take care of the rest. Research, touring, all of it. And we're free to work with. However we do accept tacos as tips. Message us and let us know how we can help!

_____________________________

You've been undergoing intense negotiations lately. With your dog. Officer Puppers has been in full scale revolt ever since you switched out her wet food to some wack dry food. It's good for her bones and coat, but she doesn't know that. In protest, she poops on your rug. Tears apartment your vinyl collection, and indiscriminately humps your friends like a little weirdo. No amount of belly scratches and games of fetch will appease her now. 

  About to cave in, you discover an ace up your sleeve. Your lease is up soon, and it's time to make some power moves. What if you could find a place with a huge dog park? The kind of dog park that even your furiously furry friend would crumble in delight. Well spoiler alert. This place is it. This place has that exact dog park that will serve as the key to your intense yet kind of adorable standoff. 

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

  Tinsley on the Park's luxury apartments display unique character room by room.

In your kitchen, you will find a chef-inspired island amid a gleaming retinue of stainless steel appliances.

A pull-down gooseneck faucet rises above an under-mounted sink.

The counters feature granite or quartz tops.

Kitchens contain a separate beverage fridge.

A utility room opens to reveal a full-size washer and dryer.

Even the bathrooms delight with garden tubs and framed mirrors.

  ___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

  Expect the perfect blend of attention to detail and practicality when you check out the amenities at Tinsley on the Park.

You can take care of business with dry-cleaning services and a Wi-Fi business lounge with conferencing capabilities, or you can relax in full splendor with amenities such as a resort-style pool, landscaped courtyard and rooftop deck with grills and scenic views.

Bike Storage and Repair Room

Package Concierge

Outdoor Fire Pit

Yoga/Spin (with Fitness on Demand)

Complimentary Wi-Fi in Common Areas

Private Massage Room

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 917 Gillette St have any available units?
917 Gillette St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 917 Gillette St have?
Some of 917 Gillette St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 917 Gillette St currently offering any rent specials?
917 Gillette St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 917 Gillette St pet-friendly?
Yes, 917 Gillette St is pet friendly.
Does 917 Gillette St offer parking?
Yes, 917 Gillette St offers parking.
Does 917 Gillette St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 917 Gillette St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 917 Gillette St have a pool?
Yes, 917 Gillette St has a pool.
Does 917 Gillette St have accessible units?
Yes, 917 Gillette St has accessible units.
Does 917 Gillette St have units with dishwashers?
No, 917 Gillette St does not have units with dishwashers.

