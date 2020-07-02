917 Gillette St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dogs allowed carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible carport clubhouse concierge courtyard dog park fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage internet access yoga

Working with us.



We're Taco Street Locating. Yes, we're as equally obsessed with tacos as we are with apartment locating. It's a problem and we're getting help for it. But while we deal with our deliciously corn-wrapped addiction, we spend our time finding people awesome apartments. We've streamlined the apartment research process so all you have to do is tell us what you're looking for and we take care of the rest. Research, touring, all of it. And we're free to work with. However we do accept tacos as tips. Message us and let us know how we can help!



_____________________________



You've been undergoing intense negotiations lately. With your dog. Officer Puppers has been in full scale revolt ever since you switched out her wet food to some wack dry food. It's good for her bones and coat, but she doesn't know that. In protest, she poops on your rug. Tears apartment your vinyl collection, and indiscriminately humps your friends like a little weirdo. No amount of belly scratches and games of fetch will appease her now.



About to cave in, you discover an ace up your sleeve. Your lease is up soon, and it's time to make some power moves. What if you could find a place with a huge dog park? The kind of dog park that even your furiously furry friend would crumble in delight. Well spoiler alert. This place is it. This place has that exact dog park that will serve as the key to your intense yet kind of adorable standoff.



___________________________________________________________



Apartment Amenities



Tinsley on the Park's luxury apartments display unique character room by room.



In your kitchen, you will find a chef-inspired island amid a gleaming retinue of stainless steel appliances.



A pull-down gooseneck faucet rises above an under-mounted sink.



The counters feature granite or quartz tops.



Kitchens contain a separate beverage fridge.



A utility room opens to reveal a full-size washer and dryer.



Even the bathrooms delight with garden tubs and framed mirrors.



___________________________________________________________



Community Amenities



Expect the perfect blend of attention to detail and practicality when you check out the amenities at Tinsley on the Park.



You can take care of business with dry-cleaning services and a Wi-Fi business lounge with conferencing capabilities, or you can relax in full splendor with amenities such as a resort-style pool, landscaped courtyard and rooftop deck with grills and scenic views.



Bike Storage and Repair Room



Package Concierge



Outdoor Fire Pit



Yoga/Spin (with Fitness on Demand)



Complimentary Wi-Fi in Common Areas



Private Massage Room



