905 W 22nd St Unit C

Stunning Mediterranean 3 Bedroom Villa! - A Mediterranean Style Villa with 3 bedrooms, 3 bedrooms, and 3.5 bathrooms are sure to fit your every need. This home features a beautiful view of the local park and a private gated courtyard with a view of the park located in Shady Acres. An extremely rare find inside the loop, this one will not last long. the home features beautiful architectural details such as exposed wooden beams, stone arches, ornamental ironwork, wooden doors, a barn door, and scroll stair railings. The kitchen features loads of cabinet and counter space, gas range with conventional oven, stainless fridge included and built-in wine refrigerator. Large master bedroom suite with cathedral ceiling, his/hers sinks, stunning walk-in closet and separate shower with soaker tub. Beautiful tile and wood flooring, balcony with a view, and your private courtyard looking out to Bembry Park. Come see this home today!



No large trucks, trailers or recreation vehicles.



No roommates - single-family HOA only. Animals only under 25 pounds. Only 1 pet allowed.



Application fees are non refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is non refundable once paid.



We do not accept housing.



*Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person.



AREA Texas Realty & Property Management

2211 Norfolk St #808, Houston, TX 77098, USA

Phone: +1 713-972-1222



