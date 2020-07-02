All apartments in Houston
905 W 22nd St Unit C

905 W 22nd St · No Longer Available
Location

905 W 22nd St, Houston, TX 77008
Greater Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Stunning Mediterranean 3 Bedroom Villa! - A Mediterranean Style Villa with 3 bedrooms, 3 bedrooms, and 3.5 bathrooms are sure to fit your every need. This home features a beautiful view of the local park and a private gated courtyard with a view of the park located in Shady Acres. An extremely rare find inside the loop, this one will not last long. the home features beautiful architectural details such as exposed wooden beams, stone arches, ornamental ironwork, wooden doors, a barn door, and scroll stair railings. The kitchen features loads of cabinet and counter space, gas range with conventional oven, stainless fridge included and built-in wine refrigerator. Large master bedroom suite with cathedral ceiling, his/hers sinks, stunning walk-in closet and separate shower with soaker tub. Beautiful tile and wood flooring, balcony with a view, and your private courtyard looking out to Bembry Park. Come see this home today!

No large trucks, trailers or recreation vehicles.

No roommates - single-family HOA only. Animals only under 25 pounds. Only 1 pet allowed.

Application fees are non refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is non refundable once paid.

We do not accept housing.

*Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person.

AREA Texas Realty & Property Management
2211 Norfolk St #808, Houston, TX 77098, USA
Phone: +1 713-972-1222

(RLNE4588932)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 905 W 22nd St Unit C have any available units?
905 W 22nd St Unit C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 905 W 22nd St Unit C have?
Some of 905 W 22nd St Unit C's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 905 W 22nd St Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
905 W 22nd St Unit C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 905 W 22nd St Unit C pet-friendly?
Yes, 905 W 22nd St Unit C is pet friendly.
Does 905 W 22nd St Unit C offer parking?
Yes, 905 W 22nd St Unit C offers parking.
Does 905 W 22nd St Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 905 W 22nd St Unit C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 905 W 22nd St Unit C have a pool?
No, 905 W 22nd St Unit C does not have a pool.
Does 905 W 22nd St Unit C have accessible units?
No, 905 W 22nd St Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 905 W 22nd St Unit C have units with dishwashers?
No, 905 W 22nd St Unit C does not have units with dishwashers.

