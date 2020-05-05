905 1/2 Knox Street

Amenities

granite counters garage gym microwave bathtub carpet

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet granite counters microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking garage

Fantastic Rice Military lease within walking distance of Washington Ave. Spacious open floor plan, nice built-ins and good closet space through out. Large living room opens to the kitchen that includes granite counters, gas range, good storage and refrigerator included. Additional smaller room downstairs could be used for office or workout room with access to the yard. Beautiful master bath with double vanities , soaking tub and separate shower. Tile and hardwoods through out NO CARPET. Single family home set way back from the street with a gated driveway big enough for 4 cars to park! Available now..