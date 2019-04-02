903 Crossroads Drive

Amenities

Classy Fleetwood home with pool in back and separate fenced side yard and patio. Home faces the Tree lined street with boulevard and alley entry to 3 car garage. Large family room with fireplace overlooking pool, and formal living room and dining rooms. Open concept Kitchen overlooks Family room. Master bedroom is downstairs. This home has 4 bedrooms and 2 baths in the main house, above the 3 car garage are 2 bedrooms, sitting area, shower half bath & separate full mini kitchen over the garage accessible from attached inside back stairway. So many possibilities with 6 potential bedrooms for home office, guests or multi generational living. Tile down and wood up, Quartz counters and backsplash, stainless steel kitchen with electric cooktop on large peninsula style bar separating family space. Master down, and 3 beds up in main house, with two spare bedrooms in the apartment. Master has free standing tub and separate walk in shower.