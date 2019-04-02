All apartments in Houston
Last updated May 27 2019 at 5:34 PM

903 Crossroads Drive

903 Crossroads Drive · No Longer Available
Location

903 Crossroads Drive, Houston, TX 77079
Memorial

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
garage
Classy Fleetwood home with pool in back and separate fenced side yard and patio. Home faces the Tree lined street with boulevard and alley entry to 3 car garage. Large family room with fireplace overlooking pool, and formal living room and dining rooms. Open concept Kitchen overlooks Family room. Master bedroom is downstairs. This home has 4 bedrooms and 2 baths in the main house, above the 3 car garage are 2 bedrooms, sitting area, shower half bath & separate full mini kitchen over the garage accessible from attached inside back stairway. So many possibilities with 6 potential bedrooms for home office, guests or multi generational living. Tile down and wood up, Quartz counters and backsplash, stainless steel kitchen with electric cooktop on large peninsula style bar separating family space. Master down, and 3 beds up in main house, with two spare bedrooms in the apartment. Master has free standing tub and separate walk in shower.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 903 Crossroads Drive have any available units?
903 Crossroads Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 903 Crossroads Drive have?
Some of 903 Crossroads Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 903 Crossroads Drive currently offering any rent specials?
903 Crossroads Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 903 Crossroads Drive pet-friendly?
No, 903 Crossroads Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 903 Crossroads Drive offer parking?
Yes, 903 Crossroads Drive offers parking.
Does 903 Crossroads Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 903 Crossroads Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 903 Crossroads Drive have a pool?
Yes, 903 Crossroads Drive has a pool.
Does 903 Crossroads Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 903 Crossroads Drive has accessible units.
Does 903 Crossroads Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 903 Crossroads Drive has units with dishwashers.

