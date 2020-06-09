9002 McGallion Road

Amenities

pet friendly air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/955601?source=marketing.



Price: $1200

Security Deposit: $1000

Processing fee: $200

Sq Feet: 1181

Bedroom: 3

Baths: 2

Heating: central

Cooling: central

Appliances: Stove



In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.



Extras: LOOK NO FURTHER! This cozy 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is the home for you! Lots of natural lighting through out home. L shaped kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space. Spacious living room space. Beautiful bay window to enjoy those sunny days indoors. SUBMIT YOUR APPLICATION TODAY! WONT LAST LONG!



Real Property Management Preferred

P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913

Let us know how we are doing!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.