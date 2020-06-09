All apartments in Houston
Last updated August 19 2019 at 11:52 AM

9002 McGallion Road

9002 Mcgallion Road · No Longer Available
Location

9002 Mcgallion Road, Houston, TX 77022
Northside - Northline

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/955601?source=marketing.

Price: $1200
Security Deposit: $1000
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1181
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: central
Cooling: central
Appliances: Stove

In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.

Extras: LOOK NO FURTHER! This cozy 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is the home for you! Lots of natural lighting through out home. L shaped kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space. Spacious living room space. Beautiful bay window to enjoy those sunny days indoors. SUBMIT YOUR APPLICATION TODAY! WONT LAST LONG!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9002 McGallion Road have any available units?
9002 McGallion Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 9002 McGallion Road currently offering any rent specials?
9002 McGallion Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9002 McGallion Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 9002 McGallion Road is pet friendly.
Does 9002 McGallion Road offer parking?
No, 9002 McGallion Road does not offer parking.
Does 9002 McGallion Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9002 McGallion Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9002 McGallion Road have a pool?
No, 9002 McGallion Road does not have a pool.
Does 9002 McGallion Road have accessible units?
No, 9002 McGallion Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9002 McGallion Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 9002 McGallion Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9002 McGallion Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9002 McGallion Road has units with air conditioning.

