Home
/
Houston, TX
/
8950 Chatsworth Drive
Last updated February 17 2020 at 5:41 PM

8950 Chatsworth Drive

8950 Chatsworth Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8950 Chatsworth Drive, Houston, TX 77024
Great Uptown

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
gym
parking
pool
You will be amazed by this small, quiet, wooded, and gated community tucked inside this prestigious Memorial community. The townhome is gorgeous located just minutes from the Galleria, Memorial Park, and Downtown. It has been updated to include beautiful wood floors, granite countertops, and enclosed, attached carport at the back door. Immaculate condition with cozy Family Room off of the kitchen, a bonus room downstairs, 2 bedrooms upstairs with en-suite baths and walk in closets, formal living and dining areas, large windows providing tons of natural light, and a fantastic flex space off the master! Currently listed as a study, this 13x11 room could be used as a home office, home gym, nursery, sitting area- endless possibilities for this incredible space! For only $350 a month, ALL of your utilities are included! That is electricity, water, basic cable, back door trash pick up twice a week, lawn maintenance- literally everything you need!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8950 Chatsworth Drive have any available units?
8950 Chatsworth Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 8950 Chatsworth Drive have?
Some of 8950 Chatsworth Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8950 Chatsworth Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8950 Chatsworth Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8950 Chatsworth Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8950 Chatsworth Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 8950 Chatsworth Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8950 Chatsworth Drive offers parking.
Does 8950 Chatsworth Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8950 Chatsworth Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8950 Chatsworth Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8950 Chatsworth Drive has a pool.
Does 8950 Chatsworth Drive have accessible units?
No, 8950 Chatsworth Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8950 Chatsworth Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8950 Chatsworth Drive has units with dishwashers.

