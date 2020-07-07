8950 Chatsworth Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport gym parking pool

You will be amazed by this small, quiet, wooded, and gated community tucked inside this prestigious Memorial community. The townhome is gorgeous located just minutes from the Galleria, Memorial Park, and Downtown. It has been updated to include beautiful wood floors, granite countertops, and enclosed, attached carport at the back door. Immaculate condition with cozy Family Room off of the kitchen, a bonus room downstairs, 2 bedrooms upstairs with en-suite baths and walk in closets, formal living and dining areas, large windows providing tons of natural light, and a fantastic flex space off the master! Currently listed as a study, this 13x11 room could be used as a home office, home gym, nursery, sitting area- endless possibilities for this incredible space! For only $350 a month, ALL of your utilities are included! That is electricity, water, basic cable, back door trash pick up twice a week, lawn maintenance- literally everything you need!