8912 Terrace Pass Dr.

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

- Three story stone elevation which features granite throughout, gas stainless steel appliances which also includes a washer, dryer, and refrigerator, spacious stand up shower, garden tub, third floor master with impeccable views from it's private terrace. Living room also includes a balcony/terrace, crown molding, recessed lighting, ceiling fans throughout, 9 foot doors, high ceilings, tile and carpet. Spacious closets, Fenced back yard, Gated community minutes from I-10.



Minimum requirements to APPLY are monthly income is 3x rent, no felonies, and no evictions. All criteria under Texas Property Code Section 92 will be considered when approving, including criminal history, rental history, current income, credit, etc.



Pet approval is case-by-case. They MUST be approved by Owner. If approved, it is min $250 pet fee per pet. We DO NOT accept dangerous breeds of dogs. Please ask first, there are NO REFUNDS of app fees due to non-acceptance of pets.



