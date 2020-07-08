8834 Lakeshore Bend Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome home to 8824 Lakeshore Bend Dr in the beautiful gated Hilshire Lakes community! Super easy commuting to I-10, Beltway 8 and all the fun the Spring Branch area has to offer. The home is nestled in a fabulous community where relaxing waters of the lake greet you. You are going to love the feel this 3 story home! With great designer touches and upgrades from the fresh designer paint, beautiful granite countertops, cherry wood cabinetry, wood floors, and extensive crown molding...this is a home to fall in love with. The dining room, kitchen, & family room have soaring ceilings that let in tons of natural light into the open concept layout. The spacious master suite with deep soaking tub, large shower, dual vanity, and walk-in closet are definitely the perfect retreat. The 3 Bedrooms, 3 bathrooms floorplan has so many possibilities, this home is here to meet your needs!