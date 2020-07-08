All apartments in Houston
Last updated May 16 2020 at 6:56 PM

8834 Lakeshore Bend Drive

8834 Lakeshore Bend Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8834 Lakeshore Bend Drive, Houston, TX 77080
Spring Branch Central

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home to 8824 Lakeshore Bend Dr in the beautiful gated Hilshire Lakes community! Super easy commuting to I-10, Beltway 8 and all the fun the Spring Branch area has to offer. The home is nestled in a fabulous community where relaxing waters of the lake greet you. You are going to love the feel this 3 story home! With great designer touches and upgrades from the fresh designer paint, beautiful granite countertops, cherry wood cabinetry, wood floors, and extensive crown molding...this is a home to fall in love with. The dining room, kitchen, & family room have soaring ceilings that let in tons of natural light into the open concept layout. The spacious master suite with deep soaking tub, large shower, dual vanity, and walk-in closet are definitely the perfect retreat. The 3 Bedrooms, 3 bathrooms floorplan has so many possibilities, this home is here to meet your needs!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8834 Lakeshore Bend Drive have any available units?
8834 Lakeshore Bend Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 8834 Lakeshore Bend Drive have?
Some of 8834 Lakeshore Bend Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8834 Lakeshore Bend Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8834 Lakeshore Bend Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8834 Lakeshore Bend Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8834 Lakeshore Bend Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 8834 Lakeshore Bend Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8834 Lakeshore Bend Drive offers parking.
Does 8834 Lakeshore Bend Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8834 Lakeshore Bend Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8834 Lakeshore Bend Drive have a pool?
No, 8834 Lakeshore Bend Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8834 Lakeshore Bend Drive have accessible units?
No, 8834 Lakeshore Bend Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8834 Lakeshore Bend Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8834 Lakeshore Bend Drive has units with dishwashers.

