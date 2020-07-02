8810 Theysen Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming ranch style home nestled in the desirable Binglewood community. Ideal floor plan features three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Entry way of the home leads into the large living room that boasts hardwood flooring and a large picture window that overlooks the front yard. Kitchen opens up to a den and includes a stainless steel appliance package. Both bathrooms have been tastefully updated. Large backyard perfect for entertaining, pets, and play. All of the appliances (washer, dryer, and refrigerator) are available to tenants. Easy access to I-10 and Beltway 8!