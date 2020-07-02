8810 Theysen Drive

Amenities
Charming ranch style home nestled in the desirable Binglewood community. Ideal floor plan features three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Entry way of the home leads into the large living room that boasts hardwood flooring and a large picture window that overlooks the front yard. Kitchen opens up to a den and includes a stainless steel appliance package. Both bathrooms have been tastefully updated. Large backyard perfect for entertaining, pets, and play. All of the appliances (washer, dryer, and refrigerator) are available to tenants. Easy access to I-10 and Beltway 8!