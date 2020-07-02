All apartments in Houston
8810 Theysen Drive

Location

8810 Theysen Drive, Houston, TX 77080
Spring Branch Central

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming ranch style home nestled in the desirable Binglewood community. Ideal floor plan features three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Entry way of the home leads into the large living room that boasts hardwood flooring and a large picture window that overlooks the front yard. Kitchen opens up to a den and includes a stainless steel appliance package. Both bathrooms have been tastefully updated. Large backyard perfect for entertaining, pets, and play. All of the appliances (washer, dryer, and refrigerator) are available to tenants. Easy access to I-10 and Beltway 8!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8810 Theysen Drive have any available units?
8810 Theysen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 8810 Theysen Drive have?
Some of 8810 Theysen Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8810 Theysen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8810 Theysen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8810 Theysen Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8810 Theysen Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8810 Theysen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8810 Theysen Drive offers parking.
Does 8810 Theysen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8810 Theysen Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8810 Theysen Drive have a pool?
No, 8810 Theysen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8810 Theysen Drive have accessible units?
No, 8810 Theysen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8810 Theysen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8810 Theysen Drive has units with dishwashers.

