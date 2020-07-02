All apartments in Houston
8808 Hollister Square Court
8808 Hollister Square Court

8808 Hollister Street · No Longer Available
Location

8808 Hollister Street, Houston, TX 77080
Spring Branch Central

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Attractive 2-story home in a gated community found in the heart of Spring Branch. 8808 Hollister Square is a charming contemporary home that boasts engineered hardwood floors, travertine tiles & plush carpet. Expansive & open layout on the 1st floor is ideal for entertaining guests. Overlooking the living & dining areas, the kitchen boasts extensive granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, ample storage in custom-stained cabinets & pantry. Double doors lead you into the spacious master suite with inverted ceiling & natural light. Ideal for relaxing, the jetted tub is a highlight in the master bathroom along with double sinks & separate shower. Secondary bedrooms & study/office are also located on the 2nd floor. Enjoy the outdoors in your private covered patio/deck; plus a 2-car attached garage. Conveniently located near I-10, 610, 290, & Beltway 8, offering a good commute to major job centers: Downtown, Energy Corridor, Memorial City Medical Center, Galleria, & Greenspoint.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8808 Hollister Square Court have any available units?
8808 Hollister Square Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 8808 Hollister Square Court have?
Some of 8808 Hollister Square Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8808 Hollister Square Court currently offering any rent specials?
8808 Hollister Square Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8808 Hollister Square Court pet-friendly?
No, 8808 Hollister Square Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 8808 Hollister Square Court offer parking?
Yes, 8808 Hollister Square Court offers parking.
Does 8808 Hollister Square Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8808 Hollister Square Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8808 Hollister Square Court have a pool?
No, 8808 Hollister Square Court does not have a pool.
Does 8808 Hollister Square Court have accessible units?
Yes, 8808 Hollister Square Court has accessible units.
Does 8808 Hollister Square Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8808 Hollister Square Court has units with dishwashers.

