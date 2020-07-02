8808 Hollister Square Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Attractive 2-story home in a gated community found in the heart of Spring Branch. 8808 Hollister Square is a charming contemporary home that boasts engineered hardwood floors, travertine tiles & plush carpet. Expansive & open layout on the 1st floor is ideal for entertaining guests. Overlooking the living & dining areas, the kitchen boasts extensive granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, ample storage in custom-stained cabinets & pantry. Double doors lead you into the spacious master suite with inverted ceiling & natural light. Ideal for relaxing, the jetted tub is a highlight in the master bathroom along with double sinks & separate shower. Secondary bedrooms & study/office are also located on the 2nd floor. Enjoy the outdoors in your private covered patio/deck; plus a 2-car attached garage. Conveniently located near I-10, 610, 290, & Beltway 8, offering a good commute to major job centers: Downtown, Energy Corridor, Memorial City Medical Center, Galleria, & Greenspoint.