Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Conveniently located, open concept with fireplace and wood flooring in family room, formal dining, light and sunny with 3rd bedroom that can be used as a study. Two full bathrooms, fully fenced yard. Credit report by listing agent office. Gross monthly income must be 3 times monthly rent. All room sizes are approximate and should be should be independently verified.