All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 850 Threadneedle St Apt 69.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
850 Threadneedle St Apt 69
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

850 Threadneedle St Apt 69

850 Threadneedle Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Energy Corridor
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

850 Threadneedle Street, Houston, TX 77079
Energy Corridor

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/803ff2a0cf ----
**New Carpet** Gorgeous Townhome with ELEGANT Finishes, Modern Colors, Granite counters and a possibility of 4 Bedrooms featuring a study room or extra BEDROOM DOWN with FULL Bath and closet, Nice Kitchen with door that open up to great size patio and laundry room, lots of natural light and storage. In the heart of Energy Corridor, Close to Restaurants and shopping, Easy access to I-10, Bltw 8 & Terry Hershey Park, this one will not last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 850 Threadneedle St Apt 69 have any available units?
850 Threadneedle St Apt 69 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 850 Threadneedle St Apt 69 have?
Some of 850 Threadneedle St Apt 69's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 850 Threadneedle St Apt 69 currently offering any rent specials?
850 Threadneedle St Apt 69 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 850 Threadneedle St Apt 69 pet-friendly?
No, 850 Threadneedle St Apt 69 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 850 Threadneedle St Apt 69 offer parking?
No, 850 Threadneedle St Apt 69 does not offer parking.
Does 850 Threadneedle St Apt 69 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 850 Threadneedle St Apt 69 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 850 Threadneedle St Apt 69 have a pool?
Yes, 850 Threadneedle St Apt 69 has a pool.
Does 850 Threadneedle St Apt 69 have accessible units?
No, 850 Threadneedle St Apt 69 does not have accessible units.
Does 850 Threadneedle St Apt 69 have units with dishwashers?
No, 850 Threadneedle St Apt 69 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

North Park
90 Northpoint Drive
Houston, TX 77060
Lakeview Estates
1699 Romano Park Ln W
Houston, TX 77090
7 Seventy
770 N Eldridge Pkwy
Houston, TX 77079
City Place
306 McGowen St
Houston, TX 77006
Nob Hill Apartments
5410 N Braeswood Blvd
Houston, TX 77096
8181 Med Center
8181 Fannin St
Houston, TX 77054
Jackson Hill
320 Jackson Hill St
Houston, TX 77007
4917 Brady
4917 Brady St
Houston, TX 77011

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston