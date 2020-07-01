850 Threadneedle St Apt 69

Amenities

**New Carpet** Gorgeous Townhome with ELEGANT Finishes, Modern Colors, Granite counters and a possibility of 4 Bedrooms featuring a study room or extra BEDROOM DOWN with FULL Bath and closet, Nice Kitchen with door that open up to great size patio and laundry room, lots of natural light and storage. In the heart of Energy Corridor, Close to Restaurants and shopping, Easy access to I-10, Bltw 8 & Terry Hershey Park, this one will not last!