8443 Blankenship Dr
Last updated July 31 2019 at 4:15 AM

8443 Blankenship Dr

8443 Blankenship Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8443 Blankenship Drive, Houston, TX 77080
Langwood

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e87ba01084 ---- This 3/1 recently updated home in highly coveted Spring Branch is one to see! This beautiful home features custom made cabinets that\'s a chef\'s ideal space, bamboo floors that gives it a very modern look, and a large yard for someone who loves to garden! Whether you\'re looking to move in to a dynamic and ever changing area in Houston or simply looking for your next home, this home is a must see! **Ask about our No Security Deposit program! **ATTENTION PET OWNERS** No upfront pet deposit!!! Pet fee: $44/mo for 1 pet, $28/mo additional pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8443 Blankenship Dr have any available units?
8443 Blankenship Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 8443 Blankenship Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8443 Blankenship Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8443 Blankenship Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8443 Blankenship Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8443 Blankenship Dr offer parking?
No, 8443 Blankenship Dr does not offer parking.
Does 8443 Blankenship Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8443 Blankenship Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8443 Blankenship Dr have a pool?
No, 8443 Blankenship Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8443 Blankenship Dr have accessible units?
No, 8443 Blankenship Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8443 Blankenship Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8443 Blankenship Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8443 Blankenship Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 8443 Blankenship Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

