Last updated April 16 2020 at 9:42 AM

838 E 29th St

838 East 29th Street · No Longer Available
Location

838 East 29th Street, Houston, TX 77009
Greater Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
Home For Rent In TX: Houston 77009 29th 4BR - This is a charming one of a kind 4-bedroom 2-bath home in highly sought out Sunset Heights. Home has 2 Bedrooms up and 2 Bedrooms down . Home has 2 full kitchens one up and one down . Current tenants of 4 plus years rented down and sub-let the top for extra income. Lot size allows plenty of room for kids to play or enjoy outside weekend BBQ's and parking space. Location is extremely sough out as minutes from downtown, Galleria and many other Houston landmarks and entertainment districts .

(RLNE2585585)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 838 E 29th St have any available units?
838 E 29th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 838 E 29th St currently offering any rent specials?
838 E 29th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 838 E 29th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 838 E 29th St is pet friendly.
Does 838 E 29th St offer parking?
Yes, 838 E 29th St offers parking.
Does 838 E 29th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 838 E 29th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 838 E 29th St have a pool?
No, 838 E 29th St does not have a pool.
Does 838 E 29th St have accessible units?
No, 838 E 29th St does not have accessible units.
Does 838 E 29th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 838 E 29th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 838 E 29th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 838 E 29th St does not have units with air conditioning.

