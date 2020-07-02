838 E 29th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill

Home For Rent In TX: Houston 77009 29th 4BR - This is a charming one of a kind 4-bedroom 2-bath home in highly sought out Sunset Heights. Home has 2 Bedrooms up and 2 Bedrooms down . Home has 2 full kitchens one up and one down . Current tenants of 4 plus years rented down and sub-let the top for extra income. Lot size allows plenty of room for kids to play or enjoy outside weekend BBQ's and parking space. Location is extremely sough out as minutes from downtown, Galleria and many other Houston landmarks and entertainment districts .



(RLNE2585585)