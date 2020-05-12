All apartments in Houston
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
8326 Hazen Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8326 Hazen Street

8326 Hazen Street · No Longer Available
Location

8326 Hazen Street, Houston, TX 77036
Sharpstown

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
8326 Hazen Dr - Must see! This beautiful 3/2/2 home has been completely remodeled. Family room is open to the kitchen which has new wood cabinets w/soft close doors/drawers, Farmhouse Sink, Granite & Quartz countertops, large island that will seat 4, and all new SS Appliances French Door Refrigerator, Built-in Gas Range, Dishwasher, and Built-in Microwave. This like new home has newly installed Double Pane Gas Insulated Vinyl Windows, 14+SEER 5T HVAC, new electrical service panel, new hot water heater and new Pex Piping throughout. Decorative touches include new water-resistant Laminate flooring, decorative tile, New Crown molding in the Kitchen, Living, Dining, and Family Rooms. Move in ready. Centrally located near the Galleria, easy access to I-69/59, Beltway 8, & the Westpark Toll Road. Did NOT flood during Harvey. No corners were cut in this remodel. Wow!! So many updates! Take a look at the Sellers Update List. Schedule your appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8326 Hazen Street have any available units?
8326 Hazen Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 8326 Hazen Street have?
Some of 8326 Hazen Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8326 Hazen Street currently offering any rent specials?
8326 Hazen Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8326 Hazen Street pet-friendly?
No, 8326 Hazen Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 8326 Hazen Street offer parking?
Yes, 8326 Hazen Street offers parking.
Does 8326 Hazen Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8326 Hazen Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8326 Hazen Street have a pool?
No, 8326 Hazen Street does not have a pool.
Does 8326 Hazen Street have accessible units?
Yes, 8326 Hazen Street has accessible units.
Does 8326 Hazen Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8326 Hazen Street has units with dishwashers.

