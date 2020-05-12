8326 Hazen Street

Amenities

8326 Hazen Dr - Must see! This beautiful 3/2/2 home has been completely remodeled. Family room is open to the kitchen which has new wood cabinets w/soft close doors/drawers, Farmhouse Sink, Granite & Quartz countertops, large island that will seat 4, and all new SS Appliances French Door Refrigerator, Built-in Gas Range, Dishwasher, and Built-in Microwave. This like new home has newly installed Double Pane Gas Insulated Vinyl Windows, 14+SEER 5T HVAC, new electrical service panel, new hot water heater and new Pex Piping throughout. Decorative touches include new water-resistant Laminate flooring, decorative tile, New Crown molding in the Kitchen, Living, Dining, and Family Rooms. Move in ready. Centrally located near the Galleria, easy access to I-69/59, Beltway 8, & the Westpark Toll Road. Did NOT flood during Harvey. No corners were cut in this remodel. Wow!! So many updates! Take a look at the Sellers Update List. Schedule your appointment today!