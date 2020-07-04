All apartments in Houston
Last updated February 12 2020 at 12:39 PM

8322 Homewood Ln

8322 Homewood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8322 Homewood Lane, Houston, TX 77028
East Houston

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
garage
$1400 per month/ $1400 deposit. $50 application per person or $75 application per married couple. 8322 HOMEWOOD HOUSTON TX 77028 Beautiful 3 br/ 2 bath/ 2 car garage. It has a carport driveway. Big backyard with patio for all your family gatherings. Fireplace in master bedroom. You will love this home. Hurry up it will not last long

(RLNE5536397)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8322 Homewood Ln have any available units?
8322 Homewood Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 8322 Homewood Ln have?
Some of 8322 Homewood Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8322 Homewood Ln currently offering any rent specials?
8322 Homewood Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8322 Homewood Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 8322 Homewood Ln is pet friendly.
Does 8322 Homewood Ln offer parking?
Yes, 8322 Homewood Ln offers parking.
Does 8322 Homewood Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8322 Homewood Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8322 Homewood Ln have a pool?
No, 8322 Homewood Ln does not have a pool.
Does 8322 Homewood Ln have accessible units?
No, 8322 Homewood Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 8322 Homewood Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 8322 Homewood Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

