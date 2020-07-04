8322 Homewood Ln

8322 Homewood Lane, Houston, TX 77028 East Houston
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
garage
$1400 per month/ $1400 deposit. $50 application per person or $75 application per married couple. 8322 HOMEWOOD HOUSTON TX 77028 Beautiful 3 br/ 2 bath/ 2 car garage. It has a carport driveway. Big backyard with patio for all your family gatherings. Fireplace in master bedroom. You will love this home. Hurry up it will not last long
(RLNE5536397)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)