8319 Ariel Street

Lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Town home located in a tranquil community with a beautiful park, walking paths, playground and community pool. Come and enjoy this updated property with a beautiful kitchen boasting Quartz counters, glass tile back splash, Stainless Steel Appliances and lots of counter and storage space. Entertain on the 1st level in your spacious family room with a striking wood fireplace focal point, formal dining room and breakfast area. Plenty of privacy with all bedrooms being upstairs. Huge master suite with high ceilings and access to your own private balcony. Master bath doesn't stay behind with roomy tub and His and Her closets! Lots of storage throughout home with nice sized closets. Covered back patio leads to your own covered parking! Easy commutes as the property is centrally located. Don't miss out!