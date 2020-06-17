All apartments in Houston
Last updated May 10 2019 at 5:23 PM

8319 Ariel Street

8319 Ariel Street · No Longer Available
Location

8319 Ariel Street, Houston, TX 77074
Braeburn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
playground
pool
Lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Town home located in a tranquil community with a beautiful park, walking paths, playground and community pool. Come and enjoy this updated property with a beautiful kitchen boasting Quartz counters, glass tile back splash, Stainless Steel Appliances and lots of counter and storage space. Entertain on the 1st level in your spacious family room with a striking wood fireplace focal point, formal dining room and breakfast area. Plenty of privacy with all bedrooms being upstairs. Huge master suite with high ceilings and access to your own private balcony. Master bath doesn't stay behind with roomy tub and His and Her closets! Lots of storage throughout home with nice sized closets. Covered back patio leads to your own covered parking! Easy commutes as the property is centrally located. Don't miss out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8319 Ariel Street have any available units?
8319 Ariel Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 8319 Ariel Street have?
Some of 8319 Ariel Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8319 Ariel Street currently offering any rent specials?
8319 Ariel Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8319 Ariel Street pet-friendly?
No, 8319 Ariel Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 8319 Ariel Street offer parking?
Yes, 8319 Ariel Street offers parking.
Does 8319 Ariel Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8319 Ariel Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8319 Ariel Street have a pool?
Yes, 8319 Ariel Street has a pool.
Does 8319 Ariel Street have accessible units?
Yes, 8319 Ariel Street has accessible units.
Does 8319 Ariel Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8319 Ariel Street has units with dishwashers.

