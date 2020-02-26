Beautifully renovated property in quaint Sunset Heights! Steps away from great restaurants on Airline Drive! Recently painted inside and out with a modern gray neutral! Spacious 2/1 with a living room with soaring vaulted ceiling and skylights! Lots of molding details! Spacious kitchen with tons of cabinet and counter top space. Frig and w+d is included! Good size bedrooms with ceiling fans and window blinds all installed! Wonderful yard space with small paver patio! Come see it before its gone!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 811 Adele Street have any available units?
811 Adele Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 811 Adele Street have?
Some of 811 Adele Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 811 Adele Street currently offering any rent specials?
811 Adele Street is not currently offering any rent specials.