811 Adele Street

Beautifully renovated property in quaint Sunset Heights! Steps away from great restaurants on Airline Drive! Recently painted inside and out with a modern gray neutral! Spacious 2/1 with a living room with soaring vaulted ceiling and skylights! Lots of molding details! Spacious kitchen with tons of cabinet and counter top space. Frig and w+d is included! Good size bedrooms with ceiling fans and window blinds all installed! Wonderful yard space with small paver patio! Come see it before its gone!