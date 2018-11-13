All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:41 PM

806 Daria Drive

806 Daria Drive · No Longer Available
Location

806 Daria Drive, Houston, TX 77079
Memorial

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Recently updated home located in Fleetwood Subdivision in the heart of Houstons Energy Corridor. Built in 1977, this 3,127SF home is for rent or sale. The 4 bedroom 3.5, 2 story home has a beautiful appointed kitchen to include a tiled backsplash, granite counters, an abundance of cabinet and prep space, counter cook top with stainless steel range hood, built in oven and microwave. Family room has beautiful fireplace. Master bath has tub/shower combination and his and her sinks and vanities. Master bedroom has French doors leading to a patio, perfect for greeting the day with a cup of coffee. Open formal dining and living areas with an open floor plan make entertaining easy in this home. Contact your real estate professional today for your private tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 806 Daria Drive have any available units?
806 Daria Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 806 Daria Drive have?
Some of 806 Daria Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 806 Daria Drive currently offering any rent specials?
806 Daria Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 806 Daria Drive pet-friendly?
No, 806 Daria Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 806 Daria Drive offer parking?
Yes, 806 Daria Drive offers parking.
Does 806 Daria Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 806 Daria Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 806 Daria Drive have a pool?
No, 806 Daria Drive does not have a pool.
Does 806 Daria Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 806 Daria Drive has accessible units.
Does 806 Daria Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 806 Daria Drive has units with dishwashers.

