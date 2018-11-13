806 Daria Drive

Amenities

Recently updated home located in Fleetwood Subdivision in the heart of Houstons Energy Corridor. Built in 1977, this 3,127SF home is for rent or sale. The 4 bedroom 3.5, 2 story home has a beautiful appointed kitchen to include a tiled backsplash, granite counters, an abundance of cabinet and prep space, counter cook top with stainless steel range hood, built in oven and microwave. Family room has beautiful fireplace. Master bath has tub/shower combination and his and her sinks and vanities. Master bedroom has French doors leading to a patio, perfect for greeting the day with a cup of coffee. Open formal dining and living areas with an open floor plan make entertaining easy in this home. Contact your real estate professional today for your private tour.