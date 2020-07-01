803 Rolling Run Ct

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b200023050 ---- This 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home is completely updated with modern style. Large Kitchen has beautiful quartz countertops with stainless steel appliances and wood accent pieces. Kitchen has breakfast dining area with windows overlooking backyard. Hardwood floors throughout the house with comfy carpet in the bedrooms. Formal Dining area. Two large Living rooms one with fireplace and french doors to the backyard. Master bedroom is huge with vaulted ceilings and french doors. Master bath is updated with beautiful tile, quartz countertops, walk in shower, and walk in closet. Backyard is large with separate two car garage and gated driveway. Close proximity to major highways, shopping, and tons of restaurants. Neighborhood has community pool, parks, and lots of sports fields. Located in the desirable CCISD school district.