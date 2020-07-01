All apartments in Houston
803 Rolling Run Ct
803 Rolling Run Ct

803 Rolling Run Court · No Longer Available
Location

803 Rolling Run Court, Houston, TX 77062
Clear Lake

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b200023050 ---- This 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home is completely updated with modern style. Large Kitchen has beautiful quartz countertops with stainless steel appliances and wood accent pieces. Kitchen has breakfast dining area with windows overlooking backyard. Hardwood floors throughout the house with comfy carpet in the bedrooms. Formal Dining area. Two large Living rooms one with fireplace and french doors to the backyard. Master bedroom is huge with vaulted ceilings and french doors. Master bath is updated with beautiful tile, quartz countertops, walk in shower, and walk in closet. Backyard is large with separate two car garage and gated driveway. Close proximity to major highways, shopping, and tons of restaurants. Neighborhood has community pool, parks, and lots of sports fields. Located in the desirable CCISD school district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 803 Rolling Run Ct have any available units?
803 Rolling Run Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 803 Rolling Run Ct have?
Some of 803 Rolling Run Ct's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 803 Rolling Run Ct currently offering any rent specials?
803 Rolling Run Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 803 Rolling Run Ct pet-friendly?
No, 803 Rolling Run Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 803 Rolling Run Ct offer parking?
Yes, 803 Rolling Run Ct offers parking.
Does 803 Rolling Run Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 803 Rolling Run Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 803 Rolling Run Ct have a pool?
Yes, 803 Rolling Run Ct has a pool.
Does 803 Rolling Run Ct have accessible units?
No, 803 Rolling Run Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 803 Rolling Run Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 803 Rolling Run Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

