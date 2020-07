Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking garage

803 Green PInes Forest - Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home. 2 bedrooms are on the ground floor along with a full bath and living area. The Master suite is upstairs in this home along with the kitchen, breakfast area and family room. Game room/den is on the first floor. Granite kitchen counters with diamond set tile back splash and gas range with microwave. Refrigerator included. All is fresh and clean, the only thing missing is you!



(RLNE1991583)