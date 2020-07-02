803 E 26th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities accessible parking garage

CHARMING FREESTANDING HOME SITUATED ON A DOUBLE LOT in the desirable Sunset Heights! You will marvel over its' charm & enormous 6,000 sq ft lot (*per HCAD). Gorgeous wood flooring, hand-selected granite/marble, dual kitchen sinks, storage galore, freshly painted interior walls, gorgeous fixtures & sensational island kitchen with the most divine finishes! Glorious Master Suite with walk-in closet, elegant tub + separate marble tiled shower. Spacious secondary bedrooms upstairs & computer nook are quite lovely! Impressive separate guest/living quarters above garage is complete with living or bedrm area, full bath, W/D connections, and a delightful kitchen totaling an additional 487 sf (*per appraisal. Quarters is not included in the main house square footage). Amazing design with one breathtaking fully fenced yard, 2- car garage, and covered front & back porch. Superb location to all of the amazing eateries & shops in The Heights with close proximity to 610, Medical Center and more!