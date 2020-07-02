All apartments in Houston
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
803 E 26th Street
Last updated December 1 2019 at 4:30 PM

803 E 26th Street

803 East 26th Street · No Longer Available
Location

803 East 26th Street, Houston, TX 77009
Greater Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
CHARMING FREESTANDING HOME SITUATED ON A DOUBLE LOT in the desirable Sunset Heights! You will marvel over its' charm & enormous 6,000 sq ft lot (*per HCAD). Gorgeous wood flooring, hand-selected granite/marble, dual kitchen sinks, storage galore, freshly painted interior walls, gorgeous fixtures & sensational island kitchen with the most divine finishes! Glorious Master Suite with walk-in closet, elegant tub + separate marble tiled shower. Spacious secondary bedrooms upstairs & computer nook are quite lovely! Impressive separate guest/living quarters above garage is complete with living or bedrm area, full bath, W/D connections, and a delightful kitchen totaling an additional 487 sf (*per appraisal. Quarters is not included in the main house square footage). Amazing design with one breathtaking fully fenced yard, 2- car garage, and covered front & back porch. Superb location to all of the amazing eateries & shops in The Heights with close proximity to 610, Medical Center and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 803 E 26th Street have any available units?
803 E 26th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 803 E 26th Street have?
Some of 803 E 26th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 803 E 26th Street currently offering any rent specials?
803 E 26th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 803 E 26th Street pet-friendly?
No, 803 E 26th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 803 E 26th Street offer parking?
Yes, 803 E 26th Street offers parking.
Does 803 E 26th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 803 E 26th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 803 E 26th Street have a pool?
No, 803 E 26th Street does not have a pool.
Does 803 E 26th Street have accessible units?
Yes, 803 E 26th Street has accessible units.
Does 803 E 26th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 803 E 26th Street has units with dishwashers.

