Amenities
Modern 1 & 2 Bedroom Apartments and 3 Bedroom Townhomes in Houston
For the lakefront living experience you’ve been looking for in Houston, Texas, choose Vargos on the Lake. Our modern and pet-friendly one & two bedroom apartments and 3 bedroom townhomes for rent off Westheimer Road position you near the best of West Houston. Upscale shopping, fine dining, and endless opportunities for fun are all right around the corner. State-of-the-art amenities and epic views of downtown Houston combine with trendy, open-concept floor plans to create your ideal home near Westchase, Piney Point Village, Bunker Hill. With two-toned custom kitchen cabinets, gray-washed engineered wood floors, and beautiful pendant lighting, your new home has everything you need to live your best life in Houston.
Spaces Made for You
With a variety of modern, open-concept apartments and townhomes to choose from, Vargos on the Lake has the perfect one, two, or three bedroom apartment or townhome for you and your pe