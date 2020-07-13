All apartments in Houston
Find more places like Vargos on the Lake.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
Vargos on the Lake
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:54 PM

Vargos on the Lake

Open Now until 6pm
2411 Fondren Rd · (281) 717-6855
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Woodlake - Briar Meadow
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2411 Fondren Rd, Houston, TX 77063
Woodlake - Briar Meadow

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1510 · Avail. Aug 27

$1,248

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 620 sqft

Unit 1503 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,248

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 620 sqft

Unit 1351 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,253

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 733 sqft

See 10+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1150 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,727

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1111 sqft

Unit 1414 · Avail. Jul 21

$2,022

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1467 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6104 · Avail. Jul 23

$3,384

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2121 sqft

Unit 5104 · Avail. Sep 7

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2121 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Vargos on the Lake.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
internet access
package receiving
yoga
accessible
bbq/grill
courtyard
fire pit
game room
media room
Modern 1 & 2 Bedroom Apartments and 3 Bedroom Townhomes in Houston

For the lakefront living experience you’ve been looking for in Houston, Texas, choose Vargos on the Lake. Our modern and pet-friendly one & two bedroom apartments and 3 bedroom townhomes for rent off Westheimer Road position you near the best of West Houston. Upscale shopping, fine dining, and endless opportunities for fun are all right around the corner. State-of-the-art amenities and epic views of downtown Houston combine with trendy, open-concept floor plans to create your ideal home near Westchase, Piney Point Village, Bunker Hill. With two-toned custom kitchen cabinets, gray-washed engineered wood floors, and beautiful pendant lighting, your new home has everything you need to live your best life in Houston.

Spaces Made for You

With a variety of modern, open-concept apartments and townhomes to choose from, Vargos on the Lake has the perfect one, two, or three bedroom apartment or townhome for you and your pe

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $225 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds 100 lbs
Parking Details: Open Lot, Assigned Parking: $50-$75, Attached Garage with Some Units. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Vargos on the Lake have any available units?
Vargos on the Lake has 17 units available starting at $1,248 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Vargos on the Lake have?
Some of Vargos on the Lake's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Vargos on the Lake currently offering any rent specials?
Vargos on the Lake is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Vargos on the Lake pet-friendly?
Yes, Vargos on the Lake is pet friendly.
Does Vargos on the Lake offer parking?
Yes, Vargos on the Lake offers parking.
Does Vargos on the Lake have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Vargos on the Lake offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Vargos on the Lake have a pool?
Yes, Vargos on the Lake has a pool.
Does Vargos on the Lake have accessible units?
Yes, Vargos on the Lake has accessible units.
Does Vargos on the Lake have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Vargos on the Lake has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Vargos on the Lake?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Advenir at the Med Center
9955 Buffalo Speedway
Houston, TX 77054
The Townhomes at Willowick Park
3206 Las Palmas St
Houston, TX 77027
The Preakness
210 Wells Fargo Dr
Houston, TX 77090
Costa Rialto
5015 Aldine Bender Rd
Houston, TX 77032
Vintage Apartments
6500 W 43rd St
Houston, TX 77092
1903 Portsmouth St
1903 Portsmouth St
Houston, TX 77098
Ashford
1200 N Dairy Ashford Rd
Houston, TX 77079
Bella Palazzo
13098 Westheimer Road
Houston, TX 77077

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity