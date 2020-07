Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Awesome townhome in the heart of the medical center. Totally updated with a great floor plan and design features. Stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite countertops, designer tumble stone back splash. Updated bathrooms and spacious bedrooms. Great patio area and two car garage. New Carpet installed 8/5/19. This property a must see at a great price for lease. Don't miss out