792 Preston St

Great Moogly Googly! Holy floor-to-ceiling windows Batman! Is this even real life? Is it true I can see the entire out-door world from my new apartment? Yes, it's totally true. Think about all the things you can now do with this amount of out-door exposure. You can start up a little indoor farm of house plants. Bonsai for everyone! You can be a highly visible nudist if you're into that kind of thing. You can make your own little tanning salon from the living room (at least in theory). You can even use the built in solar shades to block out the sun, in case you two get into a..heated argument. (get it?. I'll pat myself on the back for that one). Anyways, this place is pretty sweet so you should like totally come live here and stuff.
Apartment Amenities
Natural Palette with Custom Details
Spacious Kitchens with Islands
Custom Crafted Cabinetry with Two Finish Options
Stainless Steel Appliance Package including Gas Ranges
Built-In Wine Coolers
Hardwood Floors in Living and Dining Areas
Floor-to-Ceiling Windows
9' to 12' 8" Ceilings
Elegant Track Lighting in Dining and Living Rooms
Built-In Bookshelves and Art Niches
Fully Customized Closets
Solar Shades in Bedrooms
Full-Sized Front Load Washer and Dryers
Oversized Balconies and Terraces
Ceiling Fans in all Bedrooms
Marble Counters in Bathrooms
Framed Mirrors with Brushed Nickel Accents
Oversized Soaking Tubs with Separate Walk-In Showers
Community Amenities
Park Terrace Heated Pool and Spa with Cabanas
Veranda Grilling Space with Outdoor Kitchen and Fire Pit
Game Room with Air Hockey, Skee-Ball, Ping-Pong and Arcade Games
Billiards Room
Poker Suite
Indoor Basketball Court
Virtual Golf Simulator
Movie Theatre
Children's Room
Grand Ballroom with Catering Kitchen
Demonstration Kitchen
Temperature-controlled Wine Room with Private Lockers
Spa Relaxation Room with Men's and Women's Locker Rooms
Steam, Sauna and Massage Rooms
Sunless Tanning Suite
Cyber Lounge
Executive Conference Room
Working with us.
We are Taco Street Locating. We are a lovely bunch of taco-enthused apartment locators. We have made an unholy pact with The Great Taco Devil in which we've agreed to provide the best possible apartment locating service in exchange for unlimited tacos with toppings of our choosing. We are sure this bargain will have some dramatic consequences in the future, but right now it's awesome. Anyways, let us know what you're looking for in a new apartment and we will take care of the rest. Plus, we are free to work with (that was part of our Great Taco Bargain).