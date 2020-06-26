All apartments in Houston
792 Preston St

792 Preston Street · No Longer Available
Location

792 Preston Street, Houston, TX 77002
Downtown Houston

Amenities

in unit laundry
wine room
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
basketball court
conference room
carport
clubhouse
fire pit
game room
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
sauna
wine room
Great Moogly Googly! Holy floor-to-ceiling windows Batman! Is this even real life? Is it true I can see the entire out-door world from my new apartment? Yes, it's totally true. Think about all the things you can now do with this amount of out-door exposure. You can start up a little indoor farm of house plants. Bonsai for everyone! You can be a highly visible nudist if you're into that kind of thing. You can make your own little tanning salon from the living room (at least in theory). You can even use the built in solar shades to block out the sun, in case you two get into a..heated argument. (get it?. I'll pat myself on the back for that one). Anyways, this place is pretty sweet so you should like totally come live here and stuff.

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Natural Palette with Custom Details

Spacious Kitchens with Islands

Custom Crafted Cabinetry with Two Finish Options

Stainless Steel Appliance Package including Gas Ranges

Built-In Wine Coolers

Hardwood Floors in Living and Dining Areas

Floor-to-Ceiling Windows

9' to 12' 8" Ceilings

Elegant Track Lighting in Dining and Living Rooms

Built-In Bookshelves and Art Niches

Fully Customized Closets

Solar Shades in Bedrooms

Full-Sized Front Load Washer and Dryers

Oversized Balconies and Terraces

Ceiling Fans in all Bedrooms

Marble Counters in Bathrooms

Framed Mirrors with Brushed Nickel Accents

Oversized Soaking Tubs with Separate Walk-In Showers

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Park Terrace Heated Pool and Spa with Cabanas

Veranda Grilling Space with Outdoor Kitchen and Fire Pit

Game Room with Air Hockey, Skee-Ball, Ping-Pong and Arcade Games

Billiards Room

Poker Suite

Indoor Basketball Court

Virtual Golf Simulator

Movie Theatre

Children's Room

Grand Ballroom with Catering Kitchen

Demonstration Kitchen

Temperature-controlled Wine Room with Private Lockers

Spa Relaxation Room with Men's and Women's Locker Rooms

Steam, Sauna and Massage Rooms

Sunless Tanning Suite

Cyber Lounge

Executive Conference Room

_______________________________________

Working with us.

We are Taco Street Locating. We are a lovely bunch of taco-enthused apartment locators. We have made an unholy pact with The Great Taco Devil in which we've agreed to provide the best possible apartment locating service in exchange for unlimited tacos with toppings of our choosing. We are sure this bargain will have some dramatic consequences in the future, but right now it's awesome. Anyways, let us know what you're looking for in a new apartment and we will take care of the rest. Plus, we are free to work with (that was part of our Great Taco Bargain).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 792 Preston St have any available units?
792 Preston St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 792 Preston St have?
Some of 792 Preston St's amenities include in unit laundry, wine room, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 792 Preston St currently offering any rent specials?
792 Preston St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 792 Preston St pet-friendly?
No, 792 Preston St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 792 Preston St offer parking?
Yes, 792 Preston St offers parking.
Does 792 Preston St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 792 Preston St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 792 Preston St have a pool?
Yes, 792 Preston St has a pool.
Does 792 Preston St have accessible units?
Yes, 792 Preston St has accessible units.
Does 792 Preston St have units with dishwashers?
No, 792 Preston St does not have units with dishwashers.

