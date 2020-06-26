792 Preston St

Amenities

in unit laundry wine room patio / balcony hardwood floors carport stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities accessible basketball court conference room carport clubhouse fire pit game room parking pool pool table bbq/grill hot tub media room sauna wine room

Great Moogly Googly! Holy floor-to-ceiling windows Batman! Is this even real life? Is it true I can see the entire out-door world from my new apartment? Yes, it's totally true. Think about all the things you can now do with this amount of out-door exposure. You can start up a little indoor farm of house plants. Bonsai for everyone! You can be a highly visible nudist if you're into that kind of thing. You can make your own little tanning salon from the living room (at least in theory). You can even use the built in solar shades to block out the sun, in case you two get into a..heated argument. (get it?. I'll pat myself on the back for that one). Anyways, this place is pretty sweet so you should like totally come live here and stuff.



___________________________________________________________



Apartment Amenities



Natural Palette with Custom Details



Spacious Kitchens with Islands



Custom Crafted Cabinetry with Two Finish Options



Stainless Steel Appliance Package including Gas Ranges



Built-In Wine Coolers



Hardwood Floors in Living and Dining Areas



Floor-to-Ceiling Windows



9' to 12' 8" Ceilings



Elegant Track Lighting in Dining and Living Rooms



Built-In Bookshelves and Art Niches



Fully Customized Closets



Solar Shades in Bedrooms



Full-Sized Front Load Washer and Dryers



Oversized Balconies and Terraces



Ceiling Fans in all Bedrooms



Marble Counters in Bathrooms



Framed Mirrors with Brushed Nickel Accents



Oversized Soaking Tubs with Separate Walk-In Showers



___________________________________________________________



Community Amenities



Park Terrace Heated Pool and Spa with Cabanas



Veranda Grilling Space with Outdoor Kitchen and Fire Pit



Game Room with Air Hockey, Skee-Ball, Ping-Pong and Arcade Games



Billiards Room



Poker Suite



Indoor Basketball Court



Virtual Golf Simulator



Movie Theatre



Children's Room



Grand Ballroom with Catering Kitchen



Demonstration Kitchen



Temperature-controlled Wine Room with Private Lockers



Spa Relaxation Room with Men's and Women's Locker Rooms



Steam, Sauna and Massage Rooms



Sunless Tanning Suite



Cyber Lounge



Executive Conference Room



_______________________________________



Working with us.



We are Taco Street Locating. We are a lovely bunch of taco-enthused apartment locators. We have made an unholy pact with The Great Taco Devil in which we've agreed to provide the best possible apartment locating service in exchange for unlimited tacos with toppings of our choosing. We are sure this bargain will have some dramatic consequences in the future, but right now it's awesome. Anyways, let us know what you're looking for in a new apartment and we will take care of the rest. Plus, we are free to work with (that was part of our Great Taco Bargain).