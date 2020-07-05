All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 7908 Westwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
7908 Westwood Drive
Last updated December 12 2019 at 3:56 PM

7908 Westwood Drive

7908 Westwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7908 Westwood Drive, Houston, TX 77055
Spring Branch East

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
WE HAVE ACCEPTED AN APPLICATION. Excellent opportunity in to lease in sought after Spring Branch, huge lot and remodeled home. Fantastic close in location and zoned to exemplary schools Valley Oaks Elementary and Memorial HS. The split floor plan is functional and provides privacy with the flex room that can be a second master or second living area. Features include hardwood and travertine floors and huge utility room with built-ins for storage. Kitchen features luxury appliances such as built in Jenn-Air SS fridge and 46" six burner with griddle SS Jenn-Air double oven/stove top. Lots of closets provide storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7908 Westwood Drive have any available units?
7908 Westwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 7908 Westwood Drive have?
Some of 7908 Westwood Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7908 Westwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7908 Westwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7908 Westwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7908 Westwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 7908 Westwood Drive offer parking?
No, 7908 Westwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7908 Westwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7908 Westwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7908 Westwood Drive have a pool?
No, 7908 Westwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7908 Westwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 7908 Westwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7908 Westwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7908 Westwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lincoln Medical Center
7200 Almeda Rd
Houston, TX 77054
Post Oak Park I
1919 Post Oak Park Dr
Houston, TX 77027
Greenhouse
2040 Greenhouse Rd
Houston, TX 77084
Gables Upper Kirby
2305 W Alabama St
Houston, TX 77098
Alexan Southside Place
4139 Bellaire Blvd
Houston, TX 77025
The Fountains at Memorial City
9870 Gaylord Dr
Houston, TX 77024
Alta West Gray
299 West Gray Street
Houston, TX 77019
Town Center
2727 Bens Branch Dr
Houston, TX 77339

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston