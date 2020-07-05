7908 Westwood Drive

Amenities

WE HAVE ACCEPTED AN APPLICATION. Excellent opportunity in to lease in sought after Spring Branch, huge lot and remodeled home. Fantastic close in location and zoned to exemplary schools Valley Oaks Elementary and Memorial HS. The split floor plan is functional and provides privacy with the flex room that can be a second master or second living area. Features include hardwood and travertine floors and huge utility room with built-ins for storage. Kitchen features luxury appliances such as built in Jenn-Air SS fridge and 46" six burner with griddle SS Jenn-Air double oven/stove top. Lots of closets provide storage.