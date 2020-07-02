7902 Rock Rose Street #1

Amenities

Come check out our newly remodeled units complete with brand new: wood floors, gas stove/oven, fresh paint, bathroom tile, commode, vanity, light fixtures, ceiling fans and much more!



Monthly rent: $820/mo Move in for $700

$120 off your first months rent! Limited time only!

Security deposit: $300

Included: Water, wastewater/sewer, trash

Application fee: $25.00

Admin fee: Look and Lease in 24 hours and admin fee is waived!

Up to 1 pet allowed. Cannot be more than 20lb each. Pet fee: $300 $5/mo pet rent



Requirements:

Verifiable Income- At least 2.5 times the monthly rent

Employment: Must be currently employed, receiving retirement benefits or any other verifiable consistent income

Good rental history

Credit Review

Background Check

Equal Housing Opportunity



Amenities:

-On-site Laundry

-Central A/C and Heat

-BBQ area

-Gated

-Ceiling Fans

-Oven/Range

-Refrigerator

-Surveillance Cameras

-Off street parking