7902 Rock Rose Street #1

Amenities
Come check out our newly remodeled units complete with brand new: wood floors, gas stove/oven, fresh paint, bathroom tile, commode, vanity, light fixtures, ceiling fans and much more!
Monthly rent: $820/mo Move in for $700
$120 off your first months rent! Limited time only!
Security deposit: $300
Included: Water, wastewater/sewer, trash
Application fee: $25.00
Admin fee: Look and Lease in 24 hours and admin fee is waived!
Up to 1 pet allowed. Cannot be more than 20lb each. Pet fee: $300 $5/mo pet rent
Requirements:
Verifiable Income- At least 2.5 times the monthly rent
Employment: Must be currently employed, receiving retirement benefits or any other verifiable consistent income
Good rental history
Credit Review
Background Check
Equal Housing Opportunity
-On-site Laundry
-Central A/C and Heat
-BBQ area
-Gated
-Ceiling Fans
-Oven/Range
-Refrigerator
-Surveillance Cameras
-Off street parking