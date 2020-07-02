All apartments in Houston
Last updated January 9 2020 at 8:54 PM

7902 Rock Rose Street #1

7902 Rock Rose Street · No Longer Available
Location

7902 Rock Rose Street, Houston, TX 77051
Sunnyside

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
Come check out our newly remodeled units complete with brand new: wood floors, gas stove/oven, fresh paint, bathroom tile, commode, vanity, light fixtures, ceiling fans and much more!

Monthly rent: $820/mo Move in for $700
$120 off your first months rent! Limited time only!
Security deposit: $300
Included: Water, wastewater/sewer, trash
Application fee: $25.00
Admin fee: Look and Lease in 24 hours and admin fee is waived!
Up to 1 pet allowed. Cannot be more than 20lb each. Pet fee: $300 $5/mo pet rent

Requirements:
Verifiable Income- At least 2.5 times the monthly rent
Employment: Must be currently employed, receiving retirement benefits or any other verifiable consistent income
Good rental history
Credit Review
Background Check
Equal Housing Opportunity

Amenities:
-On-site Laundry
-Central A/C and Heat
-BBQ area
-Gated
-Ceiling Fans
-Oven/Range
-Refrigerator
-Surveillance Cameras
-Off street parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7902 Rock Rose Street #1 have any available units?
7902 Rock Rose Street #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 7902 Rock Rose Street #1 have?
Some of 7902 Rock Rose Street #1's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7902 Rock Rose Street #1 currently offering any rent specials?
7902 Rock Rose Street #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7902 Rock Rose Street #1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7902 Rock Rose Street #1 is pet friendly.
Does 7902 Rock Rose Street #1 offer parking?
Yes, 7902 Rock Rose Street #1 offers parking.
Does 7902 Rock Rose Street #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7902 Rock Rose Street #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7902 Rock Rose Street #1 have a pool?
No, 7902 Rock Rose Street #1 does not have a pool.
Does 7902 Rock Rose Street #1 have accessible units?
No, 7902 Rock Rose Street #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 7902 Rock Rose Street #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7902 Rock Rose Street #1 does not have units with dishwashers.

