Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage

This beautiful unique home located in Southwest Houston. minutes from 610, Galleria, downtown, Medical center, Beltway 8, and S. Main. The three bedrooms - 3270 sq ft home has a HUGE family room and bedrooms. The Large living room makes this home ideal for entertaining friends and family.Master bath has beautiful custom tile, over-sized walk-in closet.Area Pool, clubhouse, and playground within walking distance! THE HOUSE IS MOVE IN READY! SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING TODAY!