Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage tennis court

This beautiful unique home located in Southwest Houston. minutes from 610, Galleria, downtown, Medical center, Beltway 8, and S. Main. This four bedrooms home, has a large family-dining room combination. All measurements are approximate and should be verified by buyer. Ample space for storage and nice patio decking in the backyard. Area Pool, clubhouse, Tennis courts and playground within walking distance. THE HOUSE IS MOVE IN READY! SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING TODAY!