7814 Braesview Lane

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking pool garage

Updated, brick 1-story ranch style home in Braeburn Valley on oversized (11,500 sf) treed corner lot! Spacious, open floorplan for entertaining with large rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Dark laminate wood floors in living areas, large family room w/wood-burning fireplace & views to the treed backyard, breakfast & dry bar, breakfast room, granite counters in kitchen, refrigerator included, mud room, powder room, formal & living rooms. Master suite w/ensuite bath, vanity area, two 5x5 walk-in closets, dual sinks, tiled shower. 3 nice sized secondary bedrooms & updated hall bath w/marble floors, granite, & tub/shower combo. New AC/Heat, double pane windows, recent roof. Patio and fenced backyard, breezeway to 2-car garage. No flooding*per owner. Convenient to hike trails, US59/69, Beltway & bus route to the Medical Center. Neighborhood patrol & pool.