All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 7814 Braesview Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
7814 Braesview Lane
Last updated January 16 2020 at 3:56 PM

7814 Braesview Lane

7814 Braesview Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Greater Fondren Southwest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7814 Braesview Lane, Houston, TX 77071
Greater Fondren Southwest

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
garage
Updated, brick 1-story ranch style home in Braeburn Valley on oversized (11,500 sf) treed corner lot! Spacious, open floorplan for entertaining with large rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Dark laminate wood floors in living areas, large family room w/wood-burning fireplace & views to the treed backyard, breakfast & dry bar, breakfast room, granite counters in kitchen, refrigerator included, mud room, powder room, formal & living rooms. Master suite w/ensuite bath, vanity area, two 5x5 walk-in closets, dual sinks, tiled shower. 3 nice sized secondary bedrooms & updated hall bath w/marble floors, granite, & tub/shower combo. New AC/Heat, double pane windows, recent roof. Patio and fenced backyard, breezeway to 2-car garage. No flooding*per owner. Convenient to hike trails, US59/69, Beltway & bus route to the Medical Center. Neighborhood patrol & pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7814 Braesview Lane have any available units?
7814 Braesview Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 7814 Braesview Lane have?
Some of 7814 Braesview Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7814 Braesview Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7814 Braesview Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7814 Braesview Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7814 Braesview Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 7814 Braesview Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7814 Braesview Lane offers parking.
Does 7814 Braesview Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7814 Braesview Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7814 Braesview Lane have a pool?
Yes, 7814 Braesview Lane has a pool.
Does 7814 Braesview Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 7814 Braesview Lane has accessible units.
Does 7814 Braesview Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7814 Braesview Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Move Cross Country
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chandler Park Apartment Homes
1950 Eldridge Pky
Houston, TX 77077
Pine Forest Houston
17103 Clay Rd
Houston, TX 77084
Reserve at Windmill Lakes Apartments
9988 Windmill Lakes
Houston, TX 77075
The Plaza at River Oaks
1920 W Gray St
Houston, TX 77019
Pinewood Apartments
5900 Greens Rd
Houston, TX 77396
The Grove at 43rd
2006 W 43rd St
Houston, TX 77018
255 Assay Luxury Apartments
255 Assay Street
Houston, TX 77044
PEARL MARKETPLACE AT MIDTOWN
3120 Smith St
Houston, TX 77006

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston