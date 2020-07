Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated fireplace courtyard

Location, location, location. Conveniently located minutes from 59, Westpark Tollway, Beltway 8, 610 & The Galleria. This beautiful one story home located in the Briarmeadow neighborhood touts lots of character & space. Adding to the character of the home are amazing hardwood floors, newly updated bathrooms, recently updated kitchen, and fresh paint. Located on a cul-de-sac w/ private side entrance to your attached garage and/or entrance through your fully fenced private courtyard.