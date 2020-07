Amenities

granite counters

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities

Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath in Houston, TX! The home features a spacious kitchen with plenty of counter space and a separate island perfect for prepping meals. Beautiful hard surface flooring throughout the main floor. Master suite bath features a double vanity sink with stunning granite countertops. Huge backyard excellent for entertaining and relaxing in the evening.

Contact us to schedule a showing.