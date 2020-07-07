7806 Vickijohn Drive

Amenities

LANDLORD WILL NOT REVIEW AN HANDWRITTEN APPLICATION.This beautiful unique home located in Southwest Houston. minutes from 610, Galleria, downtown, Medical center, Beltway 8, and S. Main. This three bedrooms home, has a large family-dining room combination. The Large living room has a wet bar which makes this home ideal for entertaining friends and family. New laminate floor and fresh paint. Area Pool, clubhouse, and playground within walking distance. THE HOUSE IS MOVE IN READY! SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING TODAY!