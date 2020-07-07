All apartments in Houston
Location

7806 Vickijohn Drive, Houston, TX 77071
Greater Fondren Southwest

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
LANDLORD WILL NOT REVIEW AN HANDWRITTEN APPLICATION.This beautiful unique home located in Southwest Houston. minutes from 610, Galleria, downtown, Medical center, Beltway 8, and S. Main. This three bedrooms home, has a large family-dining room combination. The Large living room has a wet bar which makes this home ideal for entertaining friends and family. New laminate floor and fresh paint. Area Pool, clubhouse, and playground within walking distance. THE HOUSE IS MOVE IN READY! SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING TODAY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7806 Vickijohn Drive have any available units?
7806 Vickijohn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 7806 Vickijohn Drive have?
Some of 7806 Vickijohn Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7806 Vickijohn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7806 Vickijohn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7806 Vickijohn Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7806 Vickijohn Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 7806 Vickijohn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7806 Vickijohn Drive offers parking.
Does 7806 Vickijohn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7806 Vickijohn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7806 Vickijohn Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7806 Vickijohn Drive has a pool.
Does 7806 Vickijohn Drive have accessible units?
No, 7806 Vickijohn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7806 Vickijohn Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7806 Vickijohn Drive has units with dishwashers.

